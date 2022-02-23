Reckitt Nigeria launches its graduate trainee program: “Reckitt Trailblazers”

Reckitt Nigeria, home to World class brands; Dettol, Harpic, Mortein and Durex has kicked off the recruitment drive for its 2022 Graduate Trainee program, “Reckitt Trailblazers”, with a Career Forum at the Pan -Atlantic University, in Lagos, Nigeria.

L-R: Human Resources Director, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Abel Idonije; Dean, School of Management and Social Sciences – Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Sola Oni; General Manager, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah; Registrar – Pan-Atlantic University, Mr. Kingsley Ukaoha; Marketing Director, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Tanzim Rezwan; Director, Academic Planning – Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Olusegun Vincent, and Head, Career and Internship – Pan-Atlantic University, Mrs Nkiru Ukachukwu, at Reckitt Career Forum with Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos.

The General Manager Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah who was the guest speaker at the Forum, started his session with an overview of Reckitt’s business in Sub Saharan Africa, and went on to share lessons from his 20 years of professional life. Amongst the many lessons shared, Shah advised the students to always be ready to take advantage of career opportunities and emphasized the importance of finding their purpose in other to provide value to the world around them.

Executives from Reckitt were also present at the forum, speaking to attendees about the company’s brands, its purpose, its people and culture, as well as the various sustainability initiatives they have, such as the Dettol Clean Naija and Mortein Fight to End Malaria programs.

Also speaking at the session, the Human Resource Director, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Abel Idonije, said, “At Reckitt, there are lots of career opportunities not just in Nigeria but globally where Reckitt companies are situated. The Reckitt Trailblazers program will be based on merit and only the best students would qualify. There are two ways we are offering students to join the company, the 3 and 6-months internship programs for those who are still undergraduates, and the Reckitt Trailblazers program for graduates”.

He went on to shed light on the graduate recruitment process which will be in 4 stages: First is an online application, next is a psychometric tests for qualified candidates, then a case study assessment and the final stage will be an Interview with a functional manager.

General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Mr Akbar Ali Shah

The Director of Academics, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr. Olusegun Vincent, thanked Reckitt for coming to speak to the students. He stated, “Reckitt is a global brand and a household name which has been attested to by the positive response by the students who seem to know the brands very well. The Pan-Atlantic University is a world-class tertiary institution and appreciates the gesture from Reckitt, makers of so many brands that touch lives globally.”

Marketing Director, Reckitt, Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Tanzim Rezwan

The Forum concluded with an interactive Q&A and was very beneficial for attendees. Reckitt will also be present at the 5th edition of the University’s Career Fair where they will further engage the students and give more information about the opportunities they may have within the organisation in the future. The Reckitt Trailblazers recruitment drive will also be done in other Universities in Nigeria this year.