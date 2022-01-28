Dowen College’s founder, board resign following Sylvester Oromoni’s death | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Reps committee adopts bill seeking to confer citizenship on foreigners married to Nigerian women

The 1999 Constitution committee of the House of Representatives has adopted the bill seeking to confer citizenship rights on foreigners married to Nigerian women.

Joy Ezeilo, one of the consultants working with the committee, while presenting the recommendation of the consultants, said existing provision in the constitution is discriminatory against women.

The existing law only allows citizenship by registration to be conferred on foreigners married to Nigerian men.

NIPOST launches banking platform, e-debit card

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Thursday, introduced its own e-debit card, agency banking platform and 27 new logistics vehicles for courier services.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said they will also help the government in improving transparency and fighting corruption.

“It is the first of its kind in Nigeria because it works offline and online, and it is the first time that NIPOST has come up with a solution similar to this and it is indeed a multipurpose card for financial transaction, conditional cash transfer, payment of bills and many more,” he said.

Dowen College’s founder, board resign

Dowen College Thursday, said its Board of Governors, including Founder and Chairman, Dr O. Olumide Phillips, had “chosen to retire” as part of its reorganisation following the death of one of its pupils, Sylvester Oromoni.

A statement by Tomi Borisade, on behalf of the Board said this and more decisions were aimed at reassuring the public of the school’s best intentions towards all parties’ as well as to sustain and grow its 24-year legacy.

The statement titled: “Dowen College Shares Plans Going Forward: a New Chapter,” said, “We have worked on enhancing our safeguarding, monitoring processes and policies to ensure better oversight functions within the school. We are also reviewing our policies with our parents, staff and students to ensure strict compliance and best practices are adhered to going forward. As we review our processes, the school authority will not hesitate to relieve anyone responsible for administrative lapses in the duties of their positions.” The statement expressed the school’s keenness to prevent another similar situation.

It added, “More significantly, the founding members of the Board of Governors, including the Founder and Chairman of the Board, Dr O. Olumide Phillips (PhD, FNSE, FNSChe, FAEng) who have worked tirelessly over the years to develop outstanding children in and out of the school, have chosen to retire and pass the baton of change to a new generation of seasoned professionals who will run with the vision, leadership passion, commitment and values they have worked rigorously to establish.”

Kunle Poly, two others remanded for 30 days over Idumota mayhem

Chief Magistrate, Linda Balogun of the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of Alhaji Azeez Adekunle Lawal, a.k.a. Kunle Poly, Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson and Agboola Akeem Kosoko, in the Zone 2 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Onikan-Lagos, for 30 days, over last week Thursday’s unrest in Idumota, Lagos.

She made the remand order of the three National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leaders after their remand application was moved by Bar. Morufu Animashaun.

Animashaun told the court that the application was pursuant to sections 264(1), (2), (3), (4) and (6) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State, 2021 (as amended); Section 4 and 10 of the Police Act, 2020, and sections 6(c), 35(1)(C)(5) and (7)(a) of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

Afenifere backs state police as Sanwo-Olu, group task Nigeria on 2023

The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere Thursday, deplored the rejection of state police by some members of the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, in a statement, said the objection “has reinforced the notion that most of the members are not in the National Assembly to serve the best interests of the majority of Nigerians.”

According to Ajayi, the feeling across the length and breadth of Nigeria is to take every legitimate step to combat the unprecedented security challenge the country faces today.