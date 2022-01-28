Lipton hosts a Sip and Paint event with Toke Makinwa, Denola Grey, Taymesan, and others to launch the new Lipton Extra Strong tea

Premium tea label Lipton hosted a “Sip and Paint” event on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Tree House Garden, Lagos.

The event, which was geared towards encouraging tea consumption and building awareness around the newest addition to its product line, was hosted by radio personality and presenter, Kaylah Oniwo.

Commenting on the event, Asst. Brand Manager, Ekaterra-Zainab Abbas, said, “As much as tea-drinking is a common culture in Nigeria, we realised that a lot of people do not realise its wide-ranging benefits, particularly unsweetened tea. We hosted the Sip and Paint event to not only raise awareness about these benefits but to support the tea-drinking culture.

Tea is a rich source of flavonoids. Dietary flavonoids may help maintain a healthy heart. The event enabled people to have first-hand experience of the goodness of tea, particularly Lipton Extra Strong Tea, “she added.

The event featured celebrities like Denola Grey, Toke Makinwa, Taymesan, Opeyemi Famakin, and Enioluwa, among others. Other attendees included Ekaterra’ s General Manager Africa, Chiedozie Egbuna, Country Brand Manager, Motunrayo Babalola, and R & D Lead, Africa, Kayode Oluwatoba.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor January 27, 2022

The InterswitchSPAK 3.0 TV show continues as more SuperSPAKS shine bright

As the show inches closer to the coveted prize of N12.5 million worth of scholarships, more contestants in the InterswitchSPAK ...

Sponsor January 27, 2022

Shoot Your Shot & Get a Romantic Valentine’s Day Package from Infinix!

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and you know how what that means; roses are red, love is in the ...

Sponsor January 26, 2022

Lipton launches ‘Extra Strong’ variant for tea lovers

Global tea brand Lipton has launched an exciting new variant for tea lovers. The variant, which has enjoyed acceptance in ...

Sponsor January 26, 2022

Parthian Securities to organise free investment clinic on the Nigerian equity market

In keeping with the firm promise of linking its customers to their preferred investment opportunities, Parthian Securities Limited is set ...

Sponsor January 24, 2022

An inside look into NSSF’s WeNaija Photo Contest’s Exhibition

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund recently concluded its WeNaija Photo Contest and has now exhibited the photos from the contest. ...

Sponsor January 18, 2022

Infinix Campus Storm X 3.0 is Coming to Abuja!

The Campus Storm X 3.0 is storming the University of Abuja today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The previous editions of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail