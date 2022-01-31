‘Cybercriminals unleash SMS-based Android malware’ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria records 32 Lassa fever deaths in three weeks

At least 32 people have died of Lassa fever within the first three weeks of 2022, according to the situation report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The report, which was released Saturday, disclosed that the number of confirmed cases increased from 48 in the second week of 2022 to 74 in week three, spanning January 17 to 23.

Governors lead opposition to reworked Electoral Bill

Governors, especially those of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are negating what they termed as “alleged two dangerous clauses in the re-amended bill on Electoral Act.”

The clauses include the provision for consensus and another which makes it mandatory for all political office holders to resign if they want to contest for any elective post in 2023.

According to The Nation, the governors are ready to take the fight to President Buhari to withhold assent until those parts of the bill are changed.

Protest as Anambra trader pays apprentice ₦100,000 after nine-year service

Traders and apprentices at the International Electrical Market, Obosi/Onitsha, Anambra Saturday, reportedly protested against a trader for allegedly giving his apprentice ₦100,000 nine years after serving him.

They were said to have demanded that the master treat his apprentice fairly by increasing the payment.

Fashion blogger says Nigerians celebrate questionable wealth

People will post three skits in a year and then post a house they just bought, people will appear in two movies then post “new me , new house”.

Thing is , we celebrate all types of questionable wealth. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) January 30, 2022

Fashion blogger, Nobel Igwe, was reacting to the recent viral report of a ritual killing involving four teenage boys in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Everyday, we are on different pages of people we know that cannot afford certain things shouting “ God when” then come here to act surprise that people are doing evil to ‘belong.

Our society does not question source of anything. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) January 30, 2022

I need to stop now, I’m already seeing my tweets on blogs.

Remember, family is important in shaping the society and we owe it to one another to fix our homes.

Stop celebrating overnight untraceable success. — Noble Igwe (@Nobsdaslushhkid) January 30, 2022

Concerns as cybercriminals unleash SMS-based Android malware on Nigerians

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has alerted Nigerians on a new high-risk Short Messaging Service-based malware, TangleBot, infecting Android mobile devices.

TangleBot gains control of the device, and is installed when an unsuspecting user clicks on a malicious link disguised as COVID-19 vaccination appointment-related information in an SMS message or information about fake local power outages that are due to occur.

NCC explained that the aim behind both or either of the messages (on COVID-19 or impending power outages) is to encourage potential victims to follow a link that supposedly offers detailed information.