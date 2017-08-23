Police remands officers for extortion

The Nigeria Police Force said four police officers have been arrested for allegedly extorting N15,000 from a victim along Ogudu, Lagos State.

Head, Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit, PCRRU, Abayomi Shogunle disclosed this in a report on Wednesday in Abuja.

The officers are Mathew Oladujoye, Oba Roland, and two others whose names were withheld.

Mr Shogunle said, “Bank statement of account confirms that the complainant following the orders of one of the officers transferred N15,000 into the account of a third party (name withheld).”

Mr. Shogunle said that following the viral social media post, the PCRRU immediately registered the case and issued ticket number.

He said that the police officers involved had been removed from duty that involved any form of contact with members of the public pending the conclusion of a detailed investigation.

He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had directed the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 2 Lagos to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter.

“All four policemen and bank statement of account have been handed over to the AIG Zone 2 today by PCRRU investigators for the required action,” he said.