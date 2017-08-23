Troops kill suicide bomber in Muna Garage

A suicide bomber, one civilian have died, while seven other civilians and four SARS personnel have been injured, in an attempt by the bomber to detonate an IED.

As confirmed by the PPRO, Borno State police command, Murtala Ibrahim, the incident happened on Wednesday, August 23, at about 1:00 pm when a male suicide bomber with IED strapped on his body, moved towards SARS Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) patrol team at Muna garage area.

In an attempt to gun him down, the IED exploded killing the bomber.

Armoured vehicle suffered damage as a result of the blast.

Casualties were rushed to University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital, and are responding to treatment.

Normalcy has been restored and the area sanitized.