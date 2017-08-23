[The Church Blog] Major takeaways from Paul Adefarasin’s message at #SLC2017

Pastor Paul Adefarasin can preach a storm. Just give him the platform and he’s ready to fire on.

He opened up the conference today with an explosive exhortation from II Corinthians 4:6-7 which he titled: It’s Your Time To Emerge.

Here are the major takeaways from his session:

Most billionaires didn’t start out searching for billions, they were just preoccupied with providing services.

You can have treasure on the inside but not know it until light is commanded to shine upon it.

Leadership cannot be hidden. No matter where Joseph was hidden, he always rose to the top.

David’s birth was a result of an illicit affair between his father & a strange woman, but God chose him and he emerged.

We need to emerge as institutional thinkers if we want to transform our nation.

God is preparing you. When the righteous go through fire, it doesn’t destroy them, it purifies and refines them.

Trouble causes you to find your purpose and your gifts.

Necessity is the mother of invention. Desperation will cause you to say some prayers & cry to God like you have never done before.

All God needs is one day. He’ll use your trouble for your triumph, your failure for your success.

You can be heavily anointed and still not emerge.

If you want more grace, humble yourself. When you are gifted, you will be cocky but God needs you to be humble.

Your life will not change until you have heard and acted on what God is saying. God has great things on His mind for you.

Don’t keep your light in the Church, the world needs it. Light doesn’t shine in light! It shines in darkness!

The Spirit Life Conference continues tomorrow by 10 AM and on Sunday by 8AM at The Rock Cathedral (House on The Rock Church), Lekki-Epe Expressway (4th Roundabout), Lagos.