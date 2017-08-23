[The Church Blog] How Pastor Ifeanyi introduced Pastor Paul is just so magical #SLC2017

If we could count couples that makes our couple goals, Pastor Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin will definitely make the list. The kind of elegance and class that the both of them exude just keep one loving on them over and over again.

Tonight at the Spirit Life Conference, Pastor Ifeanyi came up after the worship session to introduce the first speaker for the conference – Pastor Paul Adefarasin. Somehow, she got us all feeling mushy again when she took up the microphone to introduce Pastor Paul

In her words:

I will like to introduce to you; a man I have watched for almost a quarter of a century and I say it because it is true. It’s fact. Its reality, Its everything. He is a man of God. A man who hears from God. A man who is very kingdom minded. a man who takes time to say, God what will you have us do at what season, please put your hands together as we receive, not only the convener of the Spirit Life Conference 2017 but the Senior Pastor of House on the rock churches, Our father in the faith – Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

I think that’s magical. What do you think?