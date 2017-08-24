Buhari has the right to hold or cancel FEC meeting – Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said no law stipulates that the federal executive council (FEC) meeting must hold every week.

Adesina said this on Channels TV on Wednesday while defending Buhari’s decision to cancel the FEC meeting on Wednesday.

Why it matters:

There had been insinuations that the President was still not strong enough to perform his duties.

This came after the Presidency said Buhari was working from home because rodents took over his office, casting more doubt on his ability.

Adesina’s arguments:

No law states that the FEC meeting must hold every week.

It used to hold once every two weeks under the previous administration.

The President, as the chairman could decide to hold it or not.

“There is no law that says the federal executive council meeting should hold every week. There is no law that says it must be weekly. Under a past administration, it used to hold once every two weeks,” he said.

“So, there is no law that says it should hold every Wednesday. It depends on what you have on the agenda to discuss. The president is the chairman of that meeting. So, he has the discretion to hold or not to hold (the meeting).

“The fact that FEC did not hold in one week does not mean anything significant because the president has the discretion to hold or not to hold FEC (meetings).”

What else?

On if the cancellation means the meeting will no longer hold weekly, he said, “That is not correct. It did not hold every week; when this administration began, it did not hold every week. And right from then, it had been understood that the FEC would hold as often as there are things to discuss.”