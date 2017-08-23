BREAKING: Buhari cancels today’s FEC meeting

The Federal Executive Council meeting which is scheduled to hold on Wednesday had been cancelled.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed in a statement that the meeting would not hold.

He did not disclose the reason behind the cancellation but stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will receive the report on the investigation into allegations against suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

The statement read, “The meeting of the Federal Executive Council will not hold today.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the Report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.”