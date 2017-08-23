Just In: Buhari to receive report on suspended SGF probe today

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday will receive the report of the Presidential panel investigating suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke.

This was discussed in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

The statement reads in part, “President @MBuhari will at Noon receive the Report of the investigation committee into allegations against the suspended SGF & DG, NIA.

“Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, who headed the investigation committee, will present the Report to the President at 12 noon, in his office.”

Buhari had suspended Lawal and Oke on April 19 and constituted a three-man committee led by Osinbajo to investigate them.

Lawal has been accused of violating the process of awarding contracts as head of the Presidential Initiative on the North East.

Oke on other hand, was suspended after the NIA laid claim to large amounts of foreign and local currencies discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The committee members included Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

It was supposed to submit its report to Buhari on May 8 but the President left the country on May 7 for medical follow-up in London.