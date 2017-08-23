Entertainment Roundup: R.Kelly faces new allegations of underage sex and abuse; Eucharia Anunobi loses son + More stories

Catch up on the biggest entertainment stories that made the rounds yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are certain to buzz all day today.
Eucharia Anunobi loses son
Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi has reportedly lost her 15-year-old son to complications arising from sickle cell anaemia.
Raymond Ekwu is reported to have been living with the health situation since birth and passed away on Monday.
R.Kelly is all over the news again for underage sex allegations
It’s happening again! And this time, the alleged victim has come all out with a story that we’re not sure R.Kelly will be able to deny.
On Tuesday, Buzzfeed published another detailed report accusing the R&B legend of having an illegal sexual relationship with a woman, Jerhonda Pace when she was 17 and paying her to be quiet about the affair.
Although she signed a non-disclosure agreement at the time, Pace said she felt the need to speak out because, “If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do”, referring to the earlier accusations of holding women in an abusive cult raised against Kelly in June.
Pace told Buzzfeed that in 2009 after Kelly had faced his child pornography trial, he invited her into his mansion and “He told me that he wanted me to undress for him [and] walk back and forth like I was modeling”.
She said they both had oral sex and he filmed the acts without her permission. Pace who said she knows Kelly may sue her for speaking up also accused him of choking, slapping and spitting on her.
Toke Makinwa is set to be your next movie star
Did you see it coming or nah?
Following the success of her book, On Becoming, the media personality has ventured into new, exciting dealings.
Toke Makinwa launched an empowerment campaign only last week and now she will be featuring in a new movie project and filming starts today.
She shared the news via Instagram on Tuesday while also showing off her script.
So I'm going to be in a movie 🎥 guys 💫💫💫💫 no be waka pass o 😂😂😂 "I've had a few cameos here and there in the past and I have a lot of respect for actors and film makers0. #Issabigdeal. A major production coming your way soon and filming starts tomorrow morning. I feel extremely blessed and highly lifted🙏 so overwhelmed with Gods goodness. This year has been soooooo busy and fulfilling guys, God has really opened doors for me and my prayer for everyone out there is that God brings you into your season too. Don't give up, don't lose hope too. You are closer than you know ❤️ #TMtheActor #featurefilm #styleinfluencer2017 #TMissababygirlforlife #OnBecomingamoviestar #Mytime #thefloodgatesareopened #mercyandgrace🙏 S/O to my team 💪 the next couple of weeks is going to be really busy guys from radio to #onbecomingempowered to 🎥 but we've got this @the.brandman @harvellastyles @yfalaye @anitabrows #Thewinningteam
DJ Big N collaborates with Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy on new track
It’s the first time we’ll hear Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy on a track and maybe, we’re excited.
The track was produced by Mavin records, Baby Fresh.
Listen here:
