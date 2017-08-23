We did not ban Olamide, Davido’s songs – NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has said it did not ban songs of Olamide, Davido and 9ice, and also did not issue a statement to that effect.

A ban notice on ‘Wo’ and ‘Wavy Level’ by Olamide, ‘Fall’ by Davido and ‘Living Things’ by 9ice has been circulating on social media for some days.

Director of broadcast monitoring, Idachaba Armstrong told TheCable that the commission has nothing to do with the news of the ban.

Armstrong said, “First of all, NBC is a commission, not a corporation.

“Nobody at NBC issued a statement to the effect. We can’t be issuing a statement on every album released in his country. The broadcaster has the responsibility to do the needful.

“NBC does not ban songs, we don’t have any business with the artistes. It is left for NBC to tell stations to ensure the songs and videos are fit for broadcast before putting them on air.”

He added that it was the responsibility of the broadcast stations to filter offensive songs.

“The whole idea of offensive vulgar lyrics. It is the responsibility of broadcasters to ensure they don’t come on air,” he said.

“They are supposed to do what is called gate-keeping and they should have editorial control over their content but broadcasters now carelessly air songs without exercising that editorial discretion.

“They abdicate that responsibility and then expect us to start chasing them.”