Nigeria’s ‘no near shift’ from empathy to venom – the Mamman Daura Way

Oh please! We are burnt-out by people asking us to snuggle the humanity in us, and sing along the lines of altruism. What’s the big deal? You’ll ask. Let’s not be human together. Politricking, backward societal dictates, the non- existence of the respect for individual opinions, bad leadership, etc, is enough reason to exorcise ourselves from empathy. Kini big deal gan gan? you’ll ask again. Why are there people still asking us to be human again?

No one is sure how ‘human’ our forefathers were. Not when we only have elided versions of our history, which particularly say that Africans are one hell of a set of barbaric black monkeys, defined by their savage nature. If you tried a comprehensive research on what really obtained in those ancient times, you’ll get lost in an unwanted cloud of confusion. Taste and see that confusion no be the way.

History is so distorted that we want to revive the spirits of dragons, but throw away the spirits of our gods. As an aside, you might never understand why there’s a small ‘g’ and big ‘g’ categorisation. Also, how you might never understand how the Nigerian spirit of empathy died before it was birthed.

Make allusions to the civil war, where millions died, and millions were displaced, starting a hatred campaign between Northern Nigeria and Southern Nigeria. Go further back to where slavery was the biggest commercial market. Or remember contemporary times, where lousy leadership fuels unorganised unity systems. You could do all that and still keep swimming in the dead part of the Red Sea.

Not too long ago, Nigerians will weep at the numbers –“50 people die in bomb blast in Borno village.” It showed respect for human lives. Conversations were more widespread. Prayers were more pronounced – especially for innocent lives who are in the furnace. Basically everyone wanted the killings to end. But, it did not last for too long.

Inspired by the hatred campaign, or some other reason you know and I don’t, desires changed hearts. “Let them die! Who even wants to be with them in the same country?” People now scroll through such headlines like they would avoid a naked man who has mental problems. They’ll only look when the man’s endowments flourish on the scene of the onlooker. Speak about how we’ll talk about the deaths when it affects us directly, or we are hoping for a shut-up compensation day.

“Besides, those people hate to help themselves,” we’ll continue. “Face your own problems,” the counter conversation says. It’s a back and forth encounter that’s not going to end in a bit.

And, just like habits, we are beginning to transfer the ‘aggression’ to our daily lives. We can no longer can. We can’t differentiate between when the conversation is against the enemy, and when we are in our homes. In this psychological digression, we project our anger and make categorisations on who should die or live.

When it comes to messages and people, we remember to ‘kill the author’ and grab the message. But enable our hypocritical nature when we need the energy for some other issue.

Mamman Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s infamous cousin, has reportedly been flown to the UK for medical tourism.

He is known to be a strong member of a cabal controlling the Presidency, and is probably the chief controller of Nigeria, its people and resources. The conversation now is that, he is one of the last member of the cabal to ‘leave the world’ for those who want to make it better. Simply put, the conversation has swayed towards...’let him die and there’ll be peace in the land.’

Interestingly, we forgot he’s a human being. Admirably, we forget the Holy Books ask us to be forgiving and pray for our enemies. Unfortunately, we fail to remember that he’s a favoured member of the Presidency and his death can leave a heavy gap. We pray in our hearts that he dies.

Some thousands years ago – not even sure the world has survived that long – one man, supposedly divine, came to the world to save humanity and he mentioned in one of his encounters with people he met, “let who is without sin cast the first stone.” Or at least, that’s what the Christian book says. He was trying to dissuade those present that our humanity should take precedence in such matters.

If I asked you to pray for Mamman Daura, you might think I’m a division-ist and a digression apologist. But, I strongly disagree with the concept of a cabal or the unconscionable actions of Nigeria’s leaders. Yet, when I remember how our thoughts and habits are subconsciously weaponised, I have a rethink to pray for anyone’s death.

Let’s be human – together.