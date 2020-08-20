Zenith Bank CEO, Ebenezer Onyeagwu to speak at EBII Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit

The COVID-19 pandemic and attendant economic disruptions have significantly upended growth prospects of African economies.
How African countries respond and adapt in the coming year will have enormous implications for recovery. Africa will require a mix of inward-looking and homegrown innovative solutions to spur recovery.
Join us at the EBII Africa Investment Risk and Compliance Summit on 21st August– Ebenezer Onyeagwu
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 20, 2020

Three reasons students are obsessed with libraries in 2020

One thing every student will tell you is this: The libraries are some of the most important places to visit ...

Op-ed Editor August 20, 2020

Coca-Cola™ Nigeria launches “Open Like Never Before,” first new campaign since lockdown

New advertising campaign starts with a moving manifesto for change – George The Poet Coca-Cola Nigeria launches a new campaign, ...

Op-ed Editor August 18, 2020

Lucky Nigerians set to win OPPO Mobile smartphones in #BBNaija Lockdown promo

OPPO Mobile Nigeria being one of the sponsors of the Big Brother Naija Season 5 “Lockdown” edition show has since ...

Op-Ed Editor August 16, 2020

The FITC Essay Challenge seeks to reward young African undergraduates

FITC, the world-class, innovation-led and technology-driven knowledge organization that provides learning and advisory services to Financial Institutions and other sectors ...

Op-Ed Editor August 13, 2020

5 reasons every small business should start selling on Habari Shop

As a small business owner, the goal is to sell more at little cost. So, whether you already have an ...

Op-Ed Editor August 6, 2020

Start your UK degree in January with the University of Dundee

Did you know that you can start your UK degree in January? The University of Dundee in Scotland has January ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail