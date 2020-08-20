YNaijaBBNCoverage: Ozone ship capsizes as Nengi lets Ozo down gently

It’s day 31 of the Big Brother Naija show, and one of the most endorsed ships in the house seems to be in serious jeopardy.

Since the show began, the Big Brother Naija community decided that it would be a trip to set up arguably the best looking guy in the house, with the most gorgeous looking lady, regardless of the existence of chemistry between the pair.

Since then Nengi and Ozo have felt the pressure of pushing for a relationship with each other. Perhaps they were feeling the energy from the fans from inside the house, or more reasonably they may have been listening to their fellow housemates, who kept on insisting that they would make a beautiful couple.

Regardless of what it was, they would evidently begin spending time with each other, and their relationship since then has been an object of discussion. From gist of love triangle between Nengi, Dorothy and Ozo, to talks of Ozo and Nengi playing the game well, and of course those who believe that their love is true, these two are constantly on the lips of the audience.

It’s possible that along the way, real feelings for each other surfaced. It’s still early to tell, but judging from the conversation they both had last night, it’s clear that Ozo may have fallen a little bit harder for Nengi, than she has for him.

Yesterday, while in the dinning area alone, Nengi told Ozo that she hopes Ozo has not misread their friendship. A visibly upset Ozo looked on, as Nengi told him that she hopes she hasn’t given him any mixed signals.

Nengi then got up to leave, after Ozo did nothing but give her an angry or disappointed stare, depending on what angle you look at it from. He seemed short of words, and frankly, shocked.

This should come as no surprise, as Nengi in the past has mentioned that she is clearly not over her ex yet. She doesn’t show nearly as much enthusiasm as Ozo does when they are together. Not to mention that she has a habit of hanging around guys than she does ladies, so it’s un-clear if hanging around Ozo is just a friendship thing for her, or something else.

Never the less, it will be interesting to watch and see how this drama eventually pans out, but, my bet is on ‘ending in tears.’

Neo gives Vee a romantic birthday

For his boo Vee, Neo decided to go all out for her birthday, going the extra mile to make her special day, all the more special. It began with shared breakfast in the morning and quality time with each other. Later in the day, it transitioned into throwing a surprise party, with Neo revealing the flowers he had ordered for her with all his BB Naira.

The housemates of course gave Vee heartwarming birthday remarks. But of all the housemates, Neo’s birthday speech obviously stood out. In between a beautiful message, he said he loves the fact she has always been there for him, and he will continue to be there for her. He also mentioned that he wants to keep being there for her even outside the house. And finally, he dropped the L word – Love, declaring that he loves her, to which she replied also: “I love you too.”

What’s going on with Praise and Lucy

It’s a bit strange when you think about it, but Praise and Lucy have been getting really cozy with each other of late. First we spotted them sleeping in the same bed a day ago. While some fans decided to make nothing of it, others decided to run with all sorts of ideas.

It seems the later group may have been onto something, as Praise and Lucy were seen in each other embrace yesterday again, with Lucy getting really handsy with Praise. While they conversed in the living room, Lucy embraced Praise intimately, showing very little restrain at that.

While we are willing to overlook this minute incident, this is certainly strike two for the pair and we are watching to see if anything will materialize from this.

It’s also important to note that this new development has raised a few question amonsgt fans of the show. Their issue is Lucy cuddling up to Praise, but a few days ago went off on Nengi for basically the same thing. A number of fans are pointing out the hypocrisy in her action, and quite frankly seem irritated at her actions.