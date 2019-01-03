Article

Nkechi ‘Ink’ Eze of Aso Ebi Bella dances at MAPOLY, plus all the fun that went down at the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion

Opeyemi Awoyemi of Jobberman Nigeria, an online career portal; Ink Eze of Aso Ebi Bella, an online platform that focuses on weddings and aso ebi;  as well as the delectable professional photographer, Busola Dakolo, were announced as speakers for the Pulse Talk Series. The event was the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion at the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State. Three powerhouses in one day, could that really be possible?

The students in the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Hall were ready when Opeyemi Awoyemi of Jobberman, got on stage to share his life story. He explained that he wasn’t special, neither had he done anything special, however, he had done something a little different – ‘self investment’. “Invest in yourselves”, he advised them, as he spoke about using time and money to build the future instead of spending it on frivolities.

co-founder of Jobberman Opeyemi Awoyemi speaking during the MTN Pulse Campus Invasion, Abeokuta
Entrepreneur and photographer Busola Dakolo and owner of Aso Ebi Bella Nkechi Ink Eze

Nkechi ‘Ink’ Eze also got on the stage and danced it out to the surprise of the crowd! And damn, can she move! She told her inspiring story of tenacity and hardwork. One of the many things that had the students nodding in unison was her advice to never be ashamed of one’s passion and with a knowing look she pressed that passion should be put online “even if it’s amala!”

Analyst Youth Segment MTN Nigeria Femi Adesina, Bukola Dakolo; Nkechi Ink Eze; Precious Minimah flanked by student winners

One of the biggest moments of the series was when Busola Dakolo declared a photography competition open. The students who believed they had what it takes to win the competition were handed cameras to take pictures of Busola and the winner went home with a brand new Canon camera! Busola also taught attendees how to take the perfect selfie with phones. Now that was a perk!

And that was how the MTN Pulse Talk Series, MAPOLY edition ended – with pizzazz, fanfare and a student clicking away with a brand new camera!

Nkech Ink Eze of Aso Ebi Bella

