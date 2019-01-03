Article

Black girl magic! Letitia Wright is the highest box office earner of 2018

According to Fandango, Letitia Wright is the highest box office earner of 2018! Black. Girl. Magic. Wright earnings totalled at $1.55b, beating her fellow Black Panther co-stars Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba and Sebastian Stan, who individually earned $1.38b, followed by Samuel L. Jackson ($1.29b), Chris Pratt ($1.1b), and Josh Brolin ($1b).

The aforementioned Black PantherAvengers: Infinity WarThe Commuter and Ready Player One all contributed to Wright pulling in more at the box office than any other actor in Hollywood last year. And although this is a great feat for the young actress, the earnings doesn’t mean Wright is super  rich. Absolutely not. Sure, her bank account is comfortably bloated, but those monies from the box office fatten up studios. Even Wright wished the earnings had reflected in her account. 

2019 is here and with Avengers: End Game, another movie installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for which Wright will hopefully star in as Shuri (we didn’t see her in the trailer, sadly), the actress could be onto a great year.

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

