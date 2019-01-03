Sanwo-Olu’s name appearing on this year’s Coachella lineup poster is the first big internet joke of 2019

In Lagos, Sanwo-Olu’s face is everywhere and you can’t escape it. The APC politician who is looking to be the next governor of the state has his campaign posters plastered on literally anything, and looming down from billboards like an all-knowing god. It’s almost suffocating, and his omnipresence is strongly indicative of an airtight publicity. Furthermore, he has become something of a joke circumscribed on social media, and this tweet below is gold.

Detty December is over.. you’re on your way back to London heathrow on virgin Atlantic flight VS652.. you’ve boarded and settled in for a smooth trip.. Time for the in-flight safety video, lo and behold, who is the narrator telling you where emergency exits are ? Sanwo-Olu — Captain Charisma (@D_iiW) January 2, 2019

Now, seemingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has transcended Lagos, so much so that his name has sneaked into this year’s Coachella. This morning, the line-up for the prestigious music festival in California, USA was announced, and it featured established names in music: Ariana Grande, Solange, Kid Cudi, Childish Gambino, to name a few. Nigeria’s Burna Boy also got a shot to be on the Coachella stage for the first time, including Mr Eazi. But the joke on social media is this tweet below (tip: look at the name before Kid Cudi).

There’s something odd yet understandable about this lineup. pic.twitter.com/68SXlz3Cmw — mogwai. (@TheVunderkind) January 3, 2019

Here’s the real poster, in which the fake one Solange’s name was swapped out for Sanwo-Olu’s.

Coachella holds in April from 12-14 and then for a second weekend from April 19-21. And if you are expecting Sanwo-Olu to perform, that’s on you.