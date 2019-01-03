Article

Sanwo-Olu’s name appearing on this year’s Coachella lineup poster is the first big internet joke of 2019

In Lagos, Sanwo-Olu’s face is everywhere and you can’t escape it. The APC politician who is looking to be the next governor of the state has his campaign posters plastered on literally anything, and looming down from billboards like an all-knowing god. It’s almost suffocating, and his omnipresence is strongly indicative of an airtight publicity. Furthermore, he has become something of a joke circumscribed on social media, and this tweet below is gold.

Now, seemingly, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has transcended Lagos, so much so that his name has sneaked into this year’s Coachella. This morning, the line-up for the prestigious music festival in California, USA was announced, and it featured established names in music: Ariana Grande, Solange, Kid Cudi, Childish Gambino, to name a few. Nigeria’s Burna Boy also got a shot to be on the Coachella stage for the first time, including Mr Eazi. But the joke on social media is this tweet below (tip: look at the name before Kid Cudi).

Here’s the real poster, in which the fake one Solange’s name was swapped out for Sanwo-Olu’s.

Coachella holds in April from 12-14 and then for a second weekend from April 19-21. And if you are expecting Sanwo-Olu to perform, that’s on you.

