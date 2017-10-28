“Nobody on earth is as corrupt as this thief called Buhari” | Asari Dokubo attacks President Buhari, again (WATCH)

A former militant leader, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari has again, attacked President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “everything about President Buhari, is a ‘lie.”

Dokubo was reacting to the saga surrounding the reinstatement and disengagement of former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina.

“When the judgement of God comes it’s very brutal, He disgraces those who claim to be what they are not. This is the case of Buhari today.

“Buhari flew on the wings of anti-corruption and landed on the runway of falsehood.

“Nobody on earth is as corrupt as this thief called Buhari. In fact his DNA is all about lie, everything about him is a lie.

“He the Gods want to destroy, they first make mad, if not how do you explain that Buhari brought Maina who stole millions of our fathers and grandparents pension benefits.

“Maina’s family said Buhari brought him to join the change agenda, this is the change agenda of lies.”