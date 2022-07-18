Nollywood Veteran Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood veteran actress, Ada Ameh, is dead.

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas confirmed that Ameh died on Sunday at a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) hospital in Delta State.

“We lost Ada. No details at the moment, but we’ve lost Ada,” Rollas said

According to reports, Ameh was a guest of a high-profile oil company man and his family when she suddenly collapsed on Sunday.

Although she was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s hospital, she died at around 11 pm.

The actress. a few weeks ago, opened up about her mental health challenges.

“Everything is going to be fine. I have an issue right now, and it’s taking my life. I will not die. We will get over it,” Ameh had said.

The actress was popularly known for her role as Emu in Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons. She became famous following the role she played (Anita) in the movie ‘Domitilla’ in 1996.

Her last post on her verified Instagram page is a video of her eating with the family in the afternoon.

Our heartfelt condolences are with her family as they deal with this loss at this time.