Adeleke declared winner #OsunDecides2022; ASUU: NLC set to embark on nationwide solidarity strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday 17th July, declared Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke, the winner of the 2022 Osun State gubernatorial election.

Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the state’s incumbent governor, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

Announcing the winner of the election, INEC’s Returning Officer of the Osun State governorship election, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, made the declaration at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.

However, Senator Adeleke, a native of Ede town in Ede North local government area, won in 17 local governments. In contrast, Oyetola, who hails from Iragbiji, a town in Boripe local government area, won in 13 local governments of the state.

ASUU: NLC set to embark on nationwide solidarity strike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Mr. Ayubaa Wabba said in a circular jointly signed by Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress on Sunday, July 17th that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the circular which was issued on July 15, was addressed to the Chairpersons and Secretaries of NLC State Councils.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), and other trade unions in the education sector have been on strike for over five months over alleged failure of government to keep to agreement entered with the unions.”

The demands of the striking workers include issues bordering on funding of universities, salaries, and earned allowances of lecturers.

WAFCON2022: Super Falcons set to battle Morocco in Rabat

The streets are agog as The Super Falcons have returned to Rabat ahead of their semi-final game against Morocco at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The match which is set to happen on Monday, July 18th has organizers, stakeholders, and football enthusiasts everywhere at the edge of their seats even as the media prepares to feast on what is expected to be a battle of a lifetime as the defending champions, Nigeria will battle against the host nation, Morocco.

The stage is set and the match is expected to begin at 9 pm at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah in Morroco’s administrative capital.

Crude Oil prices climb above $100 mark again

Amidst much speculation about Fuel prices in the country, crude oil finally climbs above the $100 dollar mark again.

This happened on Sunday, hitting $101.16/barrel after trading around $98/barrel since Tuesday, as oil marketers in Nigeria maintained an increased pump price for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, higher than the approved rate.

Industry figures seen on Sunday showed that Brent, the international benchmark for crude, moved up by $2.06 or 2.08 percent to close at $101.16/barrel as of 6.36 pm Nigerian time.

However, Brent fell below $100 per barrel the preceding day.

The report showed that Brent dropped in price by $7.72 or 7.21 percent to close at $99.38 per barrel as of 7.45 pm Nigerian time last Tuesday, a development that persisted for the most part of last week.

Yakubu Maikyau elected as president of Nigerian Bar Association

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has elected Yakubu Maikyau as its new president.

Mr. Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), emerged the winner of the election, securing a total of over 22,000 votes to defeat his major opponent, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, another SAN who pulled on 10,842 votes.

The third candidate for the association’s top office, Taidi Gunu, clinched 380 votes, representing 4 percent of the total 34,554 votes that were tallied for the position.

The election commenced at 12 noon on Saturday, July 16, and ended at 12 midnight.

The election also produced other officers of the association.

Adesina Adegbite, and Daniel Ka-Ayli emerged as the General Secretary and Assistant General Secretary respectively.