North Korea has become a great threat | Donald Trump reacts to Pyongyang’s hydrogen bomb test

Following North Korea’s ‘successful’ test of a hydrogen bomb, U.S. President Donald Trump has said ‘appeasement with North Korea will not work’, adding that they only understand one thing – He might be referring to sanctions on North Korea.

He wrote rather angrily on Twitter, “North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.

“South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”

Meanwhile, both Russia and the UN have condemned North Korea’s actions.

While the UN says it is highly regrettable that Pyongyang went ahead and broke international regulations, Russia urges calm.