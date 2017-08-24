Northern groups withdraw quit notice to Igbos

The coalition of Northern youth groups that gave quit notice to Igbos to vacate the Northern Nigeria has temporarily withdrawn the notice, Premium Times.

The groups led by the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, issued the quit notice in June, asking Igbos to leave before October 1 and claiming their demand was in response to the secessionist stance of some pro-Biafran groups, like Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB.

The groups announced a suspension of the quit notice on Thursday at a press briefing at the Transcorp hotel in Abuja.

Details as they come in.