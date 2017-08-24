Trump lashes out at former National Intelligence Director, Clapper

As President Trump continues to use his afternoon to pour the content of his heart and throws jabs at his critics and oppositions, former National Intelligence boss, James Clapper is the latest target of Trump’s ire.

The President who had earlier taken a swipe at house speaker, Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell for their failure to get notable bills passed – took to his twitter handle to berate Clapper for an alleged defamatory words credited to the former intelligence chief.

The President wrote: “James Clapper, who famously got caught lying to Congress, is now an authority on Donald Trump. Will he show you his beautiful letter to me?…”

Mr Clapper had yesterday in an interview with CNN called for a psychiatric evaluation of the President mentality over what he called “divisive comments and erratic behavior from the US leader”

Clapper during the interview strongly condemned the President’s responses to the Charlottesville incident and his rally speech in Phoenix, Arizona.