[The Injustice Blog] The implications of NBC’s new directive

The National Broadcasting Commission new broadcasting code for media houses is expected to commence full implementation on the 1st of October 2017.

Though it’s expected that the APC led Federal Government will accede to the voice of reason and repeal the law to save themselves of unnecessary condemnation. However, if they finally have their way, these are the likely implications of the new broadcasting code .

Firstly, it will lead to job loss. The media houses across the country are mass employers of labour, it requires a lot of hands for its smooth operation across its department such as news, production, cameramen and photographers, editors both online and offline among others.

However, in a situation where their smooth operation is being threatened by the federal government in the new NBC code, placing fines on callers that make hate speech in a country that is full of angry citizens as found in Nigeria , how will the company float when all their earnings is spent on fines?

Secondly, the new NBC code will affect our foreign image negatively among committee of nations in the world.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) charter of which Nigeria is a signatory commits its parties to respect the civil and political rights of individuals, including the right to life, freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, electoral rights and rights to due process and a fair trial.

This NBC code is a contravention of the charter and the The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) which might attract sanctions for the country as any war against free speech will not be acceptable by the United Nations.

Thirdly the proposed NBC code will affect President Buhari and the APC politically, as it will present the party and the government as a draconian one without respect for fundamental human rights which is not good for the polity.

These among many others are the implications of the new NBC Broadcasting code which should be discarded in the interest of all Nigerians.