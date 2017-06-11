Northern youth should be charged with treason like Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said Northern youths have committed a more greivous crime than IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The youths had asked all Igbos in the North to leave while urging Northerners in the Southeast to return home.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu in an interview with Punch said the actions of the youths showed the North was planning to secede from Nigeria.

He said, “This is a similar offence. In fact, these northern youths have committed a worse offence. They accused Nnamdi Kanu of calling for secession. These northern groups are also calling for secession. They want the North to secede. They have asked the Igbo in the North to leave, and they are asking northerners in the South-East to leave. They are simply plotting the disintegration of the country. Nnamdi Kanu never asked northerners in the East to leave. He was only talking about self-determination, which he has the right to aspire to under international laws. The question every Nigerian should ask the Federal Government is, how come you clamped Nnamdi Kanu in detention for calling for self-determination, but you have not arrested these northern youths who are promoting secession?”

He also charged the Federal Government to arrest and charge them with treason.

“Of course! That is the only way the government can convince Nigerians that there is justice, equity and fair play in this country. The authorities know that these northern youths are calling for secession. The Federal Government should arrest them and also charge them with treason. That is what we expect the Federal Government to do,” he said.