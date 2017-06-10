Northern Youth Council asks FG to arrest supporters of ‘The Kaduna Declaration’

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has asked the Federal Government to arrest Arewa Youth that asked Igbo to vacate the North within three months.

They also demanded arrest of Ango Abdullahi, Northern Elders’ Forum spokesman, for supporting them, Daily Post reports.

NYCN told newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna that if Ango Abdullahi and his family would leave the country, if any crisis arises.

President of NYCN, Isah Abubakar said the Kaduna Declaration’ did not represent the collective voice or decision of any legitimate coalition of youth groups from the region, as the council remains the apex youth organisation that has the right to announce any resolution of youths from the region.

He said, “We are surprise with statement credited to our renowned elder and academic, Professor Ango Abdullahi supporting the uncivil and illegal declaration that Igbos should vacate the North.

“NYCN want to use this medium to dissociate itself from anti-Nigeria agenda for selfish reason. We are not happy with the development in all its ramifications.

“We are calling on federal government to extend its arrest order to Professor Ango Abdullahi and other people who must have sponsored the perpetrators of such a huge inciting statement capable of throng the country into another civil unrest while the country is yet to fully recovered from the previous one several decades after.”