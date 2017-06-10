The Film Blog: This is the third time the AMAA date has been postponed

What exactly is going on? And why are film enthusiasts and industry players so unconcerned? Is that how far the Africa Movie Academy Awards has fallen?

First, it was announced that the date for the event was 20 May. Then we heard that the Lagos government would be hosting it, after Rivers hosted last year.

Then suddenly after that, and a ‘Sponsors Night’, it was suddenly announced for 3 June.

And then at the end of last month, without warning or explanation, a press release announcing Nse Ikpe-Etim as host quietly slipped in that the event now holds on 5 July at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre.

Anyone have any idea what’s going on?

