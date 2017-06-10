Boko Haram go on revenge mission, reportedly slit villagers throats

Insurgent group, Boko Haram, have reportedly slit the throats of four Nigerian villagers in revenge for the arrest of a senior member of the group, Vanguard reports.

Ten gunmen on motorbikes stormed the northeastern Cameroonian border village of Hambagda near Gwoza on Thursday before kidnapping six people and killing four others.

A resident, Usman Buba said, “They asked people to assemble but everyone started running towards the bush.

“They seized six people in the confusion and slaughtered four while two managed to escape.”

He added that the insurgents slit the victims throats instead of using guns, in order not to make noise as troops were troops stationed in Gwoza, two kilometres (1.2 miles) away.

The attack came a day after soldiers arrested Boko Haram commander Adamu Rugurugu during a village raid.



“The attack was evidently in reprisal for the arrest of a Boko Haram kingpin who has been terrorising the village,” Buba said.

Another resident, Dahiru Alkali, confirmed his account, adding that villagers had complained to soldiers of incessant attacks by Rugurugu and his men.