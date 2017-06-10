3-month vacation notice for Igbos, 340 EFCC convictions | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

$1.2 billion – The amount the Federal Government of Nigeria needs to fix three NNPC refineries and bring them to a 100% production level, according to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

N375.8 milion – The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that it has paid this amount to 20 whistleblowers whose tipoff led to the recovery of N11.6 billion.

3 – The number of months Igbos in the North were issued to vacate the region, according to a declaration by a coalition of Northern youth.

4,555 – Four men were arrested by police in Cross River for unlawful possession of this number of National Identity cards.

340 – According to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the agency secured this number of convictions for various offences in the last six months.