3-month vacation notice for Igbos, 340 EFCC convictions | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

$1.2 billionThe amount the Federal Government of Nigeria needs to fix three NNPC refineries and bring them to a 100% production level, according to the  Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

N375.8 milion – The Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday that it has paid this amount to 20 whistleblowers whose tipoff led to the recovery of N11.6 billion.

3The number of months Igbos in the North were issued to vacate the region, according to a declaration by a coalition of Northern youth.

4,555 – Four men were arrested by police in Cross River for unlawful possession of this number of National Identity cards.

340 – According to the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, the agency secured this number of convictions for various offences in the last six months.

