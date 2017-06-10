[The Church Blog] Many blessings for TD Jakes at 60

Bishop Thomas Dexter [TD] Jakes, is the presiding Bishop of the The Potter’s House, a nondenominational American megachurch. He is also an author of several best selling books as well as a filmmaker.

On Friday, June 09, 2017, the US born pastor hit the big 60 and we are extremely glad to celebrate with a man who has been very instrumental in influencing kingdom culture all over the world. His books and messages have helped people transit from their vain life into the life God ultimately destined for them. He is a biological father to 5 children, surrogate father and mentor to many across the world.

Here are a few wishes to Bishop TD Jakes which we culled from social media

 

We at The Church Blog, pray that as the Bible promises, his path continually shines brighter and brighter until the perfect day.

