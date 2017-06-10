The Media Blog: Trump is very good for American media – by the millions

And we are not just talking about millions of dollars, but millions of people also.

The latest hearings for former Federal Bureau of Investigations Director, James Comey brought everybody from every media watching and focused. And the ratings soared.

Nielsen Ratings notes that almost 20 million people watched on traditional TV.

“ABC topped all networks, bringing in 3.295 million overall viewers, with CBS close behind with 3.286 million viewers. Fox News was next with 3.096 million viewers, followed by CNN with 3.049 million, NBC with 2.723 million viewers and MSNBC with 2.719 million viewers. Fox Business had 236,000 viewers and CNBC had 184,000.

CNN won the most desirable advertising demo (viewers aged 25 – 54) across all television with 1.019 million, followed by NBC with 859,000.”

These numbers don’t include “networks like C-SPAN or online streaming services offered by many networks and websites. Twitter, which partnered with Bloomberg to stream the hearing, said 2.7 million viewers tuned in. Facebook said there were 26 million views while live of Comey-related video,” according to a Politico report.

The good news spread around, even hitting comedian Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS , which had its best night since its debut in 2015.

Its BEST night.

Trump better not be impeached. This is too good for everyone in this business.