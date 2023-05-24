OAU’s Alpha Club revives academic commitment with intervarsity debate competition

Excitement was high at the Obafemi Awolowo University’s lecture hall on Saturday as the institution’s premier gentlemen’s association Alpha Club held its inaugural Inter University Debate Competition which was won by a hair by OAU represented by two fiery debaters – Adeleye Mariam Adebambowale and Afolayan Sophia Tumininu.

Shortlisted from ten entries, the three other competing tertiary institutions were Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ladoke Akintola University, and the University of Ibadan. The event which began at noon and ended around 4 pm, had 2 dynamic rounds and a bonus round of debate which saw OAU and UI emerge in the final round.

The 3-man panel of judges assessed the contestants based on content, logic and persuasiveness, presentation, time, and dressing.

The competition organized in partnership with the Faculty of Law debate committee had the winners receive a ₦150,000 prize, the 1st runner-up got ₦100,000 while the 2nd runner-up got ₦50,000.

Speaking at the event, Ayotunde Kumapayi, a 500-level student of the Faculty of Law and Lord Mayor of Alpha Club said: “Though founded in 1968 as an institution committed to charitable works and the development of young people, the Alpha Club held its last inter-university oratory competition in 2008. So, I’m super excited about holding our debate competition today to express our commitment to academic excellence.”

Alpha Club is a social-cultural and philanthropic student body and the oldest student association in OAU. The club is renowned for its annual charity week where they organize blood drives in partnership with professionals and encourage student blood donation to blood banks or teaching hospitals. Over the last decade, a total of 8,000 pints has been donated and distributed to save lives in its community and environs, with a record 890 pints donated in 2017, surpassing the nation’s average of 500 per event.

During the annual charity week, they also offer free bus rides to students and do orphanage visitations, and donations.

According to Kumapayi, one of his administration’s key objectives is to revive and establish the gentleman club’s commitment to academic excellence, not just charitable works.

Amongst distinguished alumni that have been rolled out of the stables of Alpha club are: Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the former president/CEO Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and Primary Presidential candidate under the People’s Democratic Party; Prince Oluseyi Lufadeju, the President GIGAF, and MD Shelter Initiatives; Senator Mike Ajeigbo; Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, the former Auditor General of Ondo State; Mayor (Professor) Dibu Ojerinde, the previous Registrar of (JAMB); Prof.Olu Adediran, former Dean Faculty of Law, OAU; Mayor Adesegun Fatusi, current VC Ondo state polytechnic and many more.