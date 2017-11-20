Obaze makes u-turn, concedes victory to Obiano

The candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra governorship election, Oseloka Obaze, has reversed himself and conceded victory to Governor Willie Obiano.

Why it matters: Mr Obaze had rejected the election result, saying, “It has never happened in Anambra politics that the winner wins 21 local governments. So, we need to look closely at what happened, why the incumbent governor is coming out top consistently.”

His u-turn: “I wish to congratulate His Excellency, Gov. Willie Obiano and his running mate, Dr Nkem Okeke on their victory at the Nov. 18 governorship election, I wish both of them well.

“I salute my other fellow contestants for their valiant efforts and decorum during the campaigning, thank you for promoting peace.

“Before now, I had expressed concerns about the contradicting variables that led to the electoral outcome.

“I have closed the chapter on this particular election, we must now move on and return to the task of promoting good governance and the wellbeing of Anambra people,” he said.

Obaze, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a critical look at its Information Communication Technology (ICT) operations.

He said observed flaws in malfunctioning card readers, uniformity of victory trends in favour of a particular candidate and a situation where no other candidate showed strength anywhere were serious causes for concern.

“In that context, INEC needs to undertake an introspective appraisal of its in-house operations and more relating to its ICT operations.

“I thank, in a very special way, former Gov. Peter Obi and his dear wife for their unfettered support, I also thank my running mate, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe and her husband, Okey, for their joint role, warmth and added value to our efforts,” he said.

One more thing: Mr Obaze used the opportunity to pay tribute to former President, Alex Ekwueme, who died in London on Sunday.

“On this sad note, I close by paying tribute to a father figure, my father’s friend, my mentor and father of my running mate, Dr Alex Ekwueme, who passed on last night.

“May his soul find eternal rest and may his family, friends and Nigeria find the fortitude to bear the huge loss,” he said.