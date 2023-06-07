Obi Cubana Pens Heartwarming Message to Wife on 15th Wedding Anniversary

When it comes to celebrating milestones, Obi Cubana knows how to do it right. The renowned business mogul recently took to social media to commemorate his 15th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Ebere Iyiegbu.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Obi Cubana expressed his love and appreciation for his wife, capturing the essence of their journey together.

As he reflected on their traditional wedding, which took place 15 years ago, the Anambra-born socialite couldn’t help but marvel at the growth they have experienced as a couple. He raised a toast to the woman he married all those years ago and expressed his gratitude for the peace and happiness she has brought into his life.

Obi Cubana’s message was filled with love and sincerity, making it clear that their bond is stronger than ever.

Ebere, in turn, shared her own sentiments on social media, sharing precious photos of herself and her husband throughout the years. She expressed gratitude to God for their journey together, acknowledging the blessings they have received. Counting the years of their life together, she emphasized their commitment and the strength that has kept them going. It’s evident that their love story is built on a solid foundation of love, faith, and appreciation.

Obi Cubana exchanged vows with Ebere in June 2008. Their union began with a beautiful traditional wedding on June 7, followed by a grand white wedding one week later on June 14. Over the years, their love has blossomed, and they have been blessed with four children who complete their family.

The businessman gained widespread attention in 2021 when he organized an extravagant burial ceremony for his mother. Since then, he has continued to make headlines with his philanthropic endeavors, capturing the hearts of many.

However, amidst his busy schedule and public presence, Obi Cubana understands the importance of cherishing his relationship with his wife and celebrating their enduring love.

