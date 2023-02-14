Obi Cubana surprises his wife Lush Eby with 300 roses and other expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, successful entrepreneur Obi Cubana has given his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, 300 roses.

His wife, in a show of appreciation for his great romantic gesture, posted a video on Instagram.

Instagram star Lush Eby stated that she had breakfast downstairs before meeting her beau upstairs for a big surprise.

Read also: 7 Tips on How to Survive Valentine’s Day as a Single Pringle

Lush Eby recommitted herself to her spouse after receiving his love and appreciation.

She promised that in her afterlife, she would track him down no matter where he may be.

Obi Cubana on his part wrote a short note to his wife.

Describing her as the love of his life, he stated that he would celebrate her every day.