Obi Cubana surprises his wife Lush Eby with 300 roses and other expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day

In honor of Valentine’s Day, successful entrepreneur Obi Cubana has given his wife, Ebinna Iyiegbu, 300 roses.

His wife, in a show of appreciation for his great romantic gesture, posted a video on Instagram.

Instagram star Lush Eby stated that she had breakfast downstairs before meeting her beau upstairs for a big surprise.

Read also: 7 Tips on How to Survive Valentine’s Day as a Single Pringle

Lush Eby recommitted herself to her spouse after receiving his love and appreciation.

She promised that in her afterlife, she would track him down no matter where he may be.

Obi Cubana on his part wrote a short note to his wife.

Describing her as the love of his life, he stated that he would celebrate her every day.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 13, 2023

Elon Musk contemplates buying Manchester United

The deadline for official bids for Manchester United is quickly approaching, and Elon Musk is one of many interested parties. The ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Mr Macaroni sues two APC supporters for alleging he collected N7m to campaign for Peter Obi

Mr. Macaroni, aka skit maker and social activist Debo Adedayo, has taken two followers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

House on the Rock Pastor who mounted altar with AK-47 to be investigated by police

In response to a preacher mounting the pulpit while carrying an AK-47, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced that he ...

YNaija February 13, 2023

Rihanna is back and expecting baby number 2!

After a four-year hiatus from live performances and a seven-year gap since her previous album, Rihanna returned to the spotlight ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Peter Obi, Obidients discomforting Lagosians – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has stated that LP supporters are to ...

YNaija February 11, 2023

Accept your husband’s side chick for better mental health – Actress Kudirat Ogunro advises women

Kudirat Ogunro, alias Kudi Alagbo, a rising Yoruba actress and director, has encouraged married women to accept the reality that ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail