“OBO got you for life!” | Davido building a house for his young fan

Singer Davido has announced that he is building a house for his young fan, Utibe and his mother.

Utibe had become an internet sensation after a video clip of him singing Davido’s ‘IF’ went viral.

The singer had previously offered to sponsor his education after he learnt that he (the young boy) had never stepped into a classroom.

In an Instagram post where he shared pictures of the house, Davido wrote, “Utibe loving the new house I’m having being built for him and his mother!! Can’t wait to visit when I’m back home!! OBO GOT U FOR LIFE!!!”

See photos: