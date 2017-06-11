Igbos will not leave the North – Ndigbo traditional rulers

Traditional rulers of Igbo socio-cultural associations in the North, Eze N’digbo have said the Igbos are not afraid of the threat issued by Northern youths.

Some coalition of Northern youths had asked Igbos in the North to leave before October 1st.

They had described them as “ungrateful and uncultured”.

Professor Ango Abdullahi, a prominent member of the Northern Elders Forum had also thrown his weight behind the youths, asking them to leave.

But the Eze Ndigbo of Kano, Boniface Ibekwe has said about three million Igbo indigenes in Kano would not leave the city.

He said, “We have advised our people to remain calm and that nobody should travel. The lives and property Igbo are secure. As far as I am concerned, no Igbo man has relocated with his family to the East. We are here and going about our normal business. The northern groups fanning the embers of war have never experienced the pains and after-effects of war because, if they had, they would always pray for the sustenance of peace, unity and stability.’’

Eze Ndigbo of Kaduna, Igwe Sylvanus Aneke also said his subjects were not afraid of the threat.

Aneke sais he believes that the Federal Government will handle the matter.

He said, “The youths have asked us to leave, but their parents, the police, the state government and the Federal Government have asked us to ignore the threat. We will rather listen to the elders and the government.

“Ango Abdullahi merely expressed his opinion. We are not taking him seriously because we are used to his antics. We are watching the events for now. We will take our decisions after we have watched, prayed and discovered that nothing has changed.”

President General of the Igbo Community Welfare Association in Kaduna State, Chris Nnoli, also urged Igbo in the North to stay still.

He said, “It (the ultimatum) is a serious issue that should naturally be taken seriously. We are concerned, but since the Kaduna State Government has assured us of safety, we want to hold on to this assurance. I am greatly worried that up till this moment, nobody has been apprehended over the issue. We are watching events and we believe that government will intensify action and get the youths arrested. It is when we have seen that the government and the IG’s assurances are not effective that we will start to think of other means of seeking protection.”