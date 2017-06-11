‘Facts Versus Fiction’ | Reno Omokri releases book on Jonathan’s administration

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has published a book, which he claims tells the “hidden truth” about his principal’s administration.

Omokri announced the release of the book which he titled “Facts Versus Fiction” on Twitter on Saturday.

He wrote, “My book, Facts Versus Fiction: True Story of the Jonathan Years, is #19 in political books in the bestseller ranking.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has also endorsed the book.

According to him, Nigerians will know “the truths that have been surpressed” after reading the book.

He wrote on Facebook, “The Eagle has landed. The book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies, is out. Get the truth about the Jonathan administration.

“Call …. to order your copy. After this book is read you will know the truth about things that have been suppressed.

“The book is also available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble and will be released as an e-book next week.

“Order a copy today to know the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about my administration.”

“I endorse this book. What you may have thought before now will change when you read the facts presented with evidence in this book. ‘No matter how far falsehood has traveled, the truth in this book will overtake it. I understand the ebook comes out next week. GEJ.”

The former President had earlier promised to write a book about his administration, after seasoned journalist, Segun Adeniyi released his book “Against the run of play.”

The book narrated how Jonathan, an incumbent President was defeated.