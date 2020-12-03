OfadaBoy, LASG, Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness set to host Ofada Rice Festival on Sunday

Ofada Rice Festival

In his commitment to foster the advocacy for the promotion of Ofada Rice in Nigeria, leading indigenous restaurant and outdoor catering company, OfadaBoy and Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture has partnered Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness, Guinness Smooth, Maggi and others for the second edition of the event, which will be streamed live to millions of participants online.

This edition which is themed Hidden Treasure will take place on Sunday, December 6th, 2020. And is expected to host some of the respected royal fathers and a host of celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry. The show will be moderated by Gbenga Adeyinka, Lolo with live music from Obesere, Sir Shina, SB live and Awesome Band.

The event, which is tagged to be the first of its kind in Nigeria and in the African landscape is set to give participants lots of experiences as they join from their homes. There will be giveaways, delivery of free Ofada rice and other fantastic surprises await everyone.

 It will be a history that will further raise the Ofada rice narrative and tell the story of our own brand of rice to the world. African taste and mix will be displayed in the various elements for the day to depict real cultural representation.

In a statement issued by the organizing committee, the convener, Oluwatobi Fletcher, disclosed that Ofada Rice Day Festival is a dream birthed over ten years ago and has come to life through various partnership and consultations. He added, that the real experience is to create that in-road for our brand of rice to play competitively in the global space and there can never be a better time than now to start the conversation.

Mr Fletcher further noted that Lagos State Government, Coca-Cola, Malta Guinness, Maggi, Guinness Smooth and other partners have played a major role in actualizing the dream in leading the engagement mix to promote ofada rice.

For further information and updates follow @ofadariceday and @ofadaboy on Instagram and Facebook with #OfadaToTheWorld, #OfadaRiceDay

