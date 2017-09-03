Ohanaeze urges President Buhari to revisit the NNPC shakeup in the interest of peace

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has appealed to President Muhammedu Buhari to scrutinise the recent shakeup at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the interest of peace, unity and good governance.

Ohanaeze said in a statement signed by its President General, John Nwodo in Abuja on Sunday, that it is concerned with the way the Buhari administration treats the Southeast just as shown in the recent reorganisation at the NNPC.

The group said that it had thought that after the President’s declaration in a broadcast recently that Nigeria’s unity had been settled and not negotiable, that he would take all necessary actions in his governance to achieve it, but the recent NNPC shake-up has not shown that the administration is following up to its words.

The apex Igbo group said this present administration has clearly sidelined the Southeast in its dealings especially as seen in the new managers of the NNPC.

The Ohanaeze leader noted that this brazen disregard, marginalization and non-compliance with the Federal character provisions in our constitution are the causes of lack of confidence which the youth have in the present governance structure.