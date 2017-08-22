Olamide responds to the Ministry of Health’s ban on “Wo”

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, says he had no intention of promoting tobacco in the music video for his new single Wo.

In a statement released on Twitter on Sunday, the ministry of health had said the rapper violated the 2015 Tobacco Act, warning that the video had “dangerous public health content”.

“The public is informed of the dangerous public health content and violation of Tobacco Control Act 2015 in ‘Wo’ by Olamide #ClearTheAir,” the ministry said.

“The content and video contain scenes that violate the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir.”

Olamide’s response:

No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country, one love, one Nigeria # ClearTheAir Oya Wo!

The ministry responds:

Thank you rapper Olamide for your response. We respect this heart for the health of the people and your fans. Responsibility! #ClearTheAir https://t.co/MsRTLiKNlZ — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 22, 2017

We had a good call with rapper @olamide_YBNL who learnt that Tobacco kills 6 Million people yearly. He committed to making things right! — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 22, 2017

We are in the business of public health promotion. It is not in our mandate to ban music. We thank Olamide for his cooperation. One Nigeria! — Health Ministry NGR (@Fmohnigeria) August 22, 2017