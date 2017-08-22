Olamide responds to the Ministry of Health’s ban on “Wo”

Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, says he had no intention of promoting tobacco in the music video for his new single Wo.

In a statement released on Twitter on Sunday, the ministry of health had said the rapper violated the 2015 Tobacco Act, warning that the video had “dangerous public health content”.

“The public is informed of the dangerous public health content and violation of Tobacco Control Act 2015 in ‘Wo’ by Olamide #ClearTheAir,” the ministry said.

“The content and video contain scenes that violate the ban on Tobacco Advertising, Promotion & Sponsorship provision of the act #ClearTheAir.”

Olamide’s response:

No intentions of promoting tobacco to get people killed, I love my people, I love my country, one love, one Nigeria #ClearTheAir Oya Wo!

The ministry responds:

