“One day we go get sense” | Ogundamisi tweets on Zimbabwean pastor who claims to have God’s phone number

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Social media activist Kayode Ogundamisi posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, showing a pastor who claims he has God’s direct phone number.

Kayode tweeted, “Africa my Africa! One Day [sic] we go get sense!”

In the church service, Pastor Paul Sanyangore called ‘God’, asking what should happen to a member of the Victory World International Ministries church congregation who had a problem.

Watch video below:

Sources: Kayode Ogundamisi,  Sowetan Live 

