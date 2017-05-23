“One day we go get sense” | Ogundamisi tweets on Zimbabwean pastor who claims to have God’s phone number

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Social media activist Kayode Ogundamisi posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday, showing a pastor who claims he has God’s direct phone number.

Kayode tweeted, “Africa my Africa! One Day [sic] we go get sense!”

In the church service, Pastor Paul Sanyangore called ‘God’, asking what should happen to a member of the Victory World International Ministries church congregation who had a problem.

Watch video below:

🇿🇼Zimbabwean Pastor who has God's Direct Mobile 📲📲Number. Africa my Africa! One Day we go get sense! pic.twitter.com/9rVq43jm6u — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) May 22, 2017

Sources: Kayode Ogundamisi, Sowetan Live