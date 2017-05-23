“Evil losers”! | Trump reacts to Manchester terror attack (WATCH)

by Omoleye Omoruyi

United States President, Donald Trump, has, on Tuesday, reacted to the Manchester Arena terror attack, which killed 22, leaving 59 injured, including children.

In his speech in Bethlehem, Trump, said the bombs only wasted the lives of children who were enjoying their lives and so, he would not call them monsters, ‘as they would like the term’.

The terror attack  according to reports has caused chaos in the city, as people have were thrown into confusion when the bomb was detonated.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Evil losers” “Sordid animals” | Angry reactions from Trump and other world leaders over UK terror attack

Attacker detonated an “improvised explosive device” | 7 facts about Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert explosion

UPDATE: Kids among those killed as Manchester attack victims rise to 22