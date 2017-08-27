Opinion: Nigeria, Biafra agitators and the Animal Farm

by Chido Nwangwu

The controversies, excitement, concerns, hopefulness and crises which have followed the activities of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Nnamdi Kanu, continue to grow.

First and ironically, the federal government of Nigeria led by retired army General Muhammadu Buhari’s appointees and representatives of his presidency who, willfully and serially, disobeyed and disregarded several orders on Biafra activists, unlawful detentions and other legal rights issues as decided by Nigerian courts of competent jurisdiction, are making filings with the courts. They are arguing that Kanu flouted his bail conditions; and should face the consequences.

Second, I believe that it is important to note that potentially volatile complications have emerged from Nnamdi Kanu’s exercise, use and libertarian interpretation of the very stiff bail conditions granted him by Justice Binta Murtala Nyako. Essentially, it will require an unabridged assignment of the constitutional rights of citizenship and a Solomonic, judicious temperament. At the time of Justice Binta Murtala Nyako’s announcement of the rigorous bail conditions, I assessed those as operationally punitive.

Third, on the same contentious issue of Nnamdi Kanu’s politics, Biafra referendum agitation and the constitutional rights to freely express and associate, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nnia Nwodo, a lawyer, today accused Nigeria’s Attorney General Abubakar Malami of “bias without regard to his oath of office. I am amazed that the distinguished attorney is prepared to contest the superiority of the provisions of the constitution on fundamental human rights of freedom of movement and freedom of association over an erroneous judicial proclamation violating those rights.” ref: USAfricaonline.com

Fourth, in the interests of equity and fairness, application of the law should be consistent. But the problem is that there are different strokes for different folks in Nigeria. Any surprises that Malami & Co have not made even the most modest and signal enforcement of the existing laws against the felonious squad in the far northern Nigeria known as Arewa Youths! Their vicious ultimatum set for October 1, 2017, for the christian Igbo to vacate/leave/quit the muslim North hangs over the heads of productive and peace-loving Nigerians like the proverbial sword of Damocles!

Consequently, the law, the rule of law across Nigeria — for most of its history — reminds me of the timeless masterpiece, ANIMAL FARM, written by George Orwell, where some animals are “more equal” than others. Who knows; may be Nnamdi Kanu will find out, soon. Or will his first and second time jailers realize that they, unwittingly, elevated the previously obscure, brash analyst on Radio Biafra and the now globally mobilized IPOB to the likeness of a hungry and angry tsetse-fly perched on Nigeria’s scrotum!

Op–ed pieces and contributions are the opinions of the writers only and do not represent the opinions of Y!/YNaija

Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of the 2018 book, Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], appears as an analyst on CNN and SkyNews. He’s the Founder & Publisher of USAfrica since 1992, and established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com @Chido247