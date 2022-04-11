‘Osinbajo to declare to run for presidency today’; FG blames national grid collapse on vandalism | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

*Osinbajo to declare to run for the presidency today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Osinbajo to declare to run for the presidency today

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

According to The Nation, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told the governors elected on the platform of the APC yesterday, that he would bid for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to run for President.

He told them of his capacity and experience having been Vice President for about seven years, and that he had consulted widely. He said President Muhammadu Buhari has been informed, and the governors needed to know next.

He is expected to make his intention public today.

101 cocaine parcels found in children’s duvets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 101 parcels of cocaine concealed in eight children’s duvets at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, spokesman Femi Babafemi said yesterday in a statement.

He said the drug was brought into the country by a 52-year-old Brazilian returnee, Akudirinwa Hilary Uchenna who hails from Oru East Local Government, Imo.

MNJTF kills ISWAP commander, 19 others in Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed the commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Abubakar Dan-Buduma, and 19 other fighters in Borno.

Dan-Buduma and his lieutenants were killed in an intelligence-led and coordinated aerial and ground bombardment by the Nigerian Air Task Force, under Operation Hadin Kai, and the Multi-National Joint Task Force in Kwalaram Village, in Marte Local Council of the state.

A security analyst and expert, Zagazola Makama, who made the disclosure, yesterday, in Maiduguri, confirmed that the deceased was appointed in January this year to replace Muhammed Ba’ana as the naval commanding officer in the lake.

FG blames national grid collapse on vandalism

The Minister of Power, Aliyu Abubakar Saturday, disclosed that vandals were responsible for a disruption of the transmission tower between Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, a development that led to the collapse of the country’s electricity grid twice within three hours.

The grid, which has collapsed about half a dozen times this year, collapsed at about 6:30 pm on Friday and crashed again at about 8:30 pm.

Abubakar in a statement signed by an aide, Isa Sanusi, confirmed that the grid collapse caused power outages in many parts of the country.

Kidnapped Nigerians from Kaduna train attack appear in new video

A series of videos shared by HumAngle of the Kaduna train attack on March 28, shows victims, surrounded by their armed abductors in a forest area, pleading with the government to act.

The emergence of the videos supports growing evidence of the activities of terrorism in the northwest, similar to those in the Lake Chad region. The Kaduna train, as this latest video reveals, was carried out by terrorists rather than by mere bandits.

HumAngle reports that the terrorists reached out to the government with their demands towards facilitating the process of getting their demands met.