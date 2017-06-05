Osotimehin’s notable service will be remembered and honoured – Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo has expressed his deep sadness over the death of the Executive Director of the UNFPA, Prof Babatunde Osotimehin, who died on Monday, June 5.

In a statement by his media, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo extended his condolences.

The statement reads in part, “on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Osinbajo extends heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, and entire family over the passage of their beloved father, grandfather and also an illustrious Nigerian.”

He also commiserated with the staff of the UNFPA and the entire UN system.

“As Prof Osotimehin is being mourned internationally, the Acting President urges the Osotimehin family, friends, and associates to take solace knowing that his notable service and worthy contributions especially towards improving women and children’s health across the world are widely acclaimed, deeply appreciated, and would be long remembered and honoured, it adds.