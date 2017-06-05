What Osinbajo should attend to before Buhari returns

by Alexander O. Onukwue

President Buhari is said to be making progress in his recovery in London, and could be back in the country in a matter of days.

That is according to former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor-Kalu who says the President would be in the country before the 11th of June. It would suggest that Acting President Osinbajo would be readying the House for the return of his principal soon, but not losing focus on the work that is on his table as at today.

As much as the President’s quick recovery and return are the prayers of well meaning Nigerians, rumours can be disruptive, and we would want the Acting President, as long as he is still in his duty, to pay keen attention to the following:

Economic Direction

The National Bureau of Statistics is set to release a new round of data on the performance of the economy. The Bureau, under the leadership of Dr Yemi Kale, has used its data to give regular updates on how much the nation has emerged from the depths of recession. It will be a pointer with which to access the state of affairs in the nation, and for the President, define what new steps need to be taken to further boost the economy.

Implementation of the Executive Order

The three Executive Orders signed by the Acting President in May are due to take effect in the coming week. Some agencies are already said to be putting the order to effect. In his meeting with civil servants across the different Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies after passing the order, Prof Osinbajo encouraged them not to play the role of making doing business in Nigeria tedious, but to rather work in synergy to create the environment where business owners can easily settle in and set up.

The Lawal Report

Due by over four weeks, questions are now being asked as to if there is any case against suspended SGF Babachir Lawal and Ambassador Ayo Oke of the NIA. The Acting President has blamed the slow progress of corruption trials on the lag in the judicial system. In the case of Mr Lawal and Oke, it is squarely in his power to do something about it. The earlier a conclusion is reached and the truth of the Grass Cutting scandal is known, the more confident Nigerians will be in the anti-corruption campaign of the Buhari administration.

Cabinet shuffle?

Not out of the question, if you consider some embarrassments that have come from some Ministries of late, especially the Education sector.