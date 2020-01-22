Oxford Dictionary gets updated with Nigerian English, Supreme Court affirms Samuel Ortom’s election | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

The Oxford English Dictionary has been updated to include some Nigerian words and expressions. In the Oxford English Dictionary’s January update, 29 Nigerian words were added and it was announced in a blog post on the dictionary’s website. In the post, the Oxford English Dictionary explained that some of the words were borrowed while others are coinages

“The majority of these new additions are either borrowings from Nigerian languages, or unique Nigerian coinages that have only begun to be used in English in the second half of the twentieth century, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s,” the post added.

Below is a list of the Nigerian words added to the updated Oxford English Dictionary:

Agric, adj. & n.

Barbing salon, n.

Buka, n.

Bukateria, n.

Chop, v./6

Chop-chop, n./2

Danfo, n.

To eat money, in eat, v.

Ember months, n.

Flag-off, n.

To flag off in flag, v.

Gist, n./3

Gist, v./2

Guber, adj.

Kannywood, n.

K-leg, n.

Mama put, n.

Next tomorrow, n. & adv.

Non-indigene, adj. & n.

Okada, n.

To put to bed, in put, v.

Qualitative, adj.

To rub minds (together) in rub, v./1

Sef, adv.

Send-forth, n.

Severally, adv.

Tokunbo, adj.

Zone, v.

Zoning, n.

US government plans to add Nigeria and 6 other countries to travel ban list

A new executive order which President Donald Trump might sign soon, will see Nigeria and 6 other countries being added to a travel ban list.

Though the list is not final and might change, however citizens of Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will face bans on some visa categories if the executive order is signed.

Magu says 18 high profiled looters will soon be extradited by EFCC

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu on Tuesday January 21, said that 18 high profiled looters will soon be extradited to different parts of the world to answer corruption charges.

Magu who disclosed that the fight against corruption will be renewed this year, revealed the anti-graft agency will also be bringing back looters hiding outside the country.

Supreme Court affirms Samuel Ortom’s election as Benue Governor

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Samuel Ortom as the Governor of Benue state. The panel of seven Justices led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its governorship candidate, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit. Ortom polled a total of 434,473 votes to beat Mr Jime who got 345,155 votes during the March 2019 state governorship supplementary election.

Boko Haram reportedly executes CAN chairman

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi has reportedly been executed by Boko Haram insurgents.

Ahmed Salkida, a journalist known to have access to Boko Haram and who was once a mediator between the insurgents and the Nigerian government confirmed the report. He said the Pastor who was declared missing after a foiled attack on Michika Local Government Area in Adamawa by Boko Haram, was executed yesterday January 20.